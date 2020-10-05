Bruce Arthur: Toronto is howling for help. And Doug Ford is saying, we don’t believe you, wait

“Contact tracing is pointless with the current testing backlog,” said one public health source who requested anonymity. “It only works when cases are quickly identified so contacts can be quickly identified and isolated. With lab turnaround times of five to seven days, the tertiary contacts of these cases have already been exposed. It’s impossible to catch up.”

So the data is compromised, but the province wants more data. And in demanding it, Queen’s Park showed its hand. The jurisdictional spat wouldn’t mean anything if Ford and Williams agreed with de Villa’s recommendations. They don’t.

“We want to see what the impact was thus far with the processes put in place,” said Williams.

He means closing bars and restaurants a little earlier, and only putting 75 people in a restaurant or a bar or a nightclub, or 50 in a banquet hall or a gym. The 75 is the city’s number, versus 100 for the province, which also shows the city could go further. And we won’t know whether it’s working for about two weeks.

Really, this is up to the premier. If he could slash city council in half on a whim, he can initiate Stage 2. Ford went on a lengthy soliloquy about the weight he carries, and how he needs to be sure before he can shut a business and maybe ruin somebody’s life. He was really passionate about it, and about mom-and-pop shops over conglomerates. That is an admirable thought.

“I’ve proven if I have to do it, we’ll do it in 10 seconds,” said Ford. “But show me more evidence, show the health table, the command table, more data. And that’s why it’s so important to collect this data. It’s absolutely critical. I can’t make a willy-nilly decision and just say I’m closing everything down and ruin thousands and thousands of people’s livelihoods and their life.”

Except his government’s mistakes on testing are mucking the data, and the premier won’t commit to a program to financially support those businesses: instead, Tory says one is coming from the feds, who are apparently baffled at Queen’s Park’s inaction.

No, this is on Doug Ford. It’s his decision-making apparatus, his medical advisers, his call. The city is howling for help. And the province is saying, we don’t believe you. Wait.

We’ll find out who was more right, but in the meantime, the virus moves. When asked about Thanksgiving, which is less than a week away, the premier said to tighten your circle but use your best judgment, and two hours later Williams said, just do it with your immediate family, and by the way the rules still said you can fit 75 people in a restaurant or a bar or a nightclub, and 50 in a banquet hall.

We have a broken testing system, half-lame contact tracing, incomprehensible messaging, and the highest daily case counts since the spring. But why rush, right? Let’s wait and see how it all plays out.

Bruce Arthur is a Toronto-based columnist for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @bruce_arthur