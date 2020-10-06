A year on, Devan Selvey’s mother still struggles to accept he’s gone

“I don’t very well leave my house other than to sit in my backyard or go on the trails,” she says when asked if COVID-19 has taken an additional toll on her life. “I prefer to be isolated.”

Selvey calls trails her “safe place.” That’s where she spent time with Devan when he was alive, and where she goes to think about him now.

Time in nature has always been important for the Selveys.

“I love nature so I wanted to make sure that my children got to experience that,” Selvey said. “When we go on the trails, our cellphones are not allowed to be used for phone calls or texting, that’s just a rule that we have. If your cellphone comes out it’s to take pictures it’s not to chit chat with your friends or whatever — it’s family time.”

Devan loved nature too. He was looking forward to teaching his soon-to-be-born niece about animals.

Maisie was born to Devan’s older sister, Karissa, just two weeks after Devan died.

Now Selvey is doing that in his place. She set up three bird feeders in her backyard so Maisie can watch the birds. They were sitting in the backyard while Selvey spoke with The Spectator. Maisie was waving at her grandma as the family dogs barked in the background.

Selvey says people tell her “you’ve been strong this far, keep going” but she admits she has “no idea” what keeps her going.

She does want to see change in how schools handle bullying. She doesn’t feel Devan’s school took his concerns seriously and in many ways, he felt punished. He was told to stay away from his bullies, meaning he had to shoulder the burden of avoiding them and forcing him to stay home most of the time.

He wasn’t able to enjoy being a kid, Selvey says.

A report and recommendations from the board’s review panel are now expected in December, delayed by several months due to the pandemic. Of the review Selvey says: “I’m glad that something is being accomplished but it should have been accomplished years ago.”

She hopes it spurs real change.

“No kid should have to live in fear,” she said. “No family should have to live like me.”

It’s still hard for Selvey, a single mom, to accept Devan is gone. She slips into present tense when talking about him and days like his birthday, on Jan. 1, have been “horrible.” She uses purple heart emojis liberally when she texts — purple was Devan’s favourite colour.

“He had a really beautiful soul, he was so caring,” she says.

Selvey describes life with her two kids before Devan died as “perfect.”

“It’s not happy anymore,” she says, breaking down. “I don’t know if anywhere is going to feel like home again.”

On Wednesday, Selvey and close friends and family will head to Devan’s favourite trail in the afternoon to remember him. A community vigil that will be mostly online — some will be attending in-person at Sir Winston Churchill — is scheduled for 7 p.m.