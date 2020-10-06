Liberals face next confidence test this evening

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberal government is expected to survive a confidence vote tonight on its throne speech, with crucial support from New Democrats.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has said his party will support the speech after winning some key changes to legislation last week setting up new benefits for workers left jobless or underemployed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Conservatives and Bloc Québécois have said they'll vote against the speech and newly minted Green Leader Annamie Paul announced Tuesday that her party's three MPs will join them.

Paul said there were some very good things in the Liberals' agenda-setting speech last month but the Green party won't support it because it lacks a plan to protect those living in long-term care from COVID-19.