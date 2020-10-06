Ontario sends COVID-19 tests to California to cope with processing backlog

“That’s three days from now, and that’s just the tests. It’s not clear to anyone when they can expect a result to come back,” she said in the legislature’s daily question period.

Ford said getting to the promised level of 50,000 tests processed each day by midmonth is being hampered by a “worldwide shortage” of chemical reagents as well as a shortage of lab technicians locally.

Ontario Health chief executive Matthew Anderson said the province is working to get new test processing equipment to add capacity of 25,000 tests a day soon, which would help reach Elliott’s target of handling 68,000 tests daily by mid-November.

In the meantime, Anderson said the government will work with hospitals to fine-tune the system by adding testing centre time slots where they are most needed. Officials did not state a target for how quickly Ontarians who need a test should be able to get one.

Green Leader Mike Schreiner said these problems should have been foreseen given demand for tests was widely expected to increase when students went back to school for the first time since March.

“The province was not ready,” he said.

Ministry of Health figures showed the number of people requiring hospitalization continued to creep up, reaching 192 — the highest since July 1 and almost four times the level reported Sept. 6. Patients in intensive care fell by two to 41, while 26 remained on ventilators to breathe — a number that’s three times higher than a month ago.

Toronto had 201 new cases, Peel had 90, Ottawa had 62 and York had 56. Elsewhere in the GTA, Halton reported 30 new infections and Durham had 12. Hamilton had 15, Niagara had 17 and Waterloo Region had 21. Of the province’s 34 health units, 13 reported no new cases.

There were 74 new cases reported in schools across the province, with 12 more schools reporting cases and raising that total to 347 or just over seven per cent of all schools, a number that has been steadily climbing. Two schools remain closed because of outbreaks.

