Ontario reports 74 new COVID-19 cases in its public schools, including 41 more students

It’s the first Toronto Catholic school to shut down because of COVID, and the second school in the city.

Mason Road Junior P.S. which has been closed since Sept. 28 reopened Tuesday. More than 170 students and staff at the Scarborough elementary school were ordered to stay home and isolate last week while the school shut its doors after four positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the school board, including one student and three staff.

Ottawa’s French Catholic School Board’s École élémentaire catholique Horizon-Jeunesse is also closed according to the Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est’s COVID-19 dashboard.

There is a lag between the daily provincial data at 10:30 a.m. and news reports about infections in schools. The provincial data on Tuesday is current as of 2 p.m. Monday. It also doesn’t indicate where the place of transmission occurred.

The Toronto District School Board updates its information on current COVID-19 cases throughout the day on its website. As of 9 a.m., Tuesday, there were 95 TDSB schools with at least one active case — 96 students and 32 staff.

The Toronto Catholic District School Board also updates its information on its website. As of Tuesday at 6 a.m., there were 32 schools with a COVID-19 case, with 37 students and nine staff infected.

Epidemiologists have told the Star that the rising numbers in the schools aren’t a surprise, and that the cases will be proportionate to the amount of COVID that is in the community. Ontario reported 548 new cases overall on Tuesday — 201 in Toronto, 90 in Peel, 56 in York Region and 62 in Ottawa.

With the rising numbers, the Star’s Kristin Rushowy reported that schools in COVID-19 hot spots across the province — Toronto, Peel, York and Ottawa — will receive an extra $35 million in funding to hire more teachers and staff, boost cleaning or provide devices for families keeping their kids at home to learn.

Premier Doug Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce made the announcement of the release of the additional federal funds Monday at Queen’s Park.

“This funding will help provide more physical distancing in classrooms, support smaller classrooms and provide more resources for remote learning,” Ford said.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the TDSB is in line for almost $9 million, which would enable it to “hire more than 120 teachers or a hundred more custodians, or 11,000 more technological devices.”

The Toronto Catholic board will receive about $3.4 million, the Peel public board about $5.8 million, the York public board about $4.8 million and the York Catholic board about $2 million, according to the ministry.

With files from Kristin Rushowy

