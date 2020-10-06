‘I’m not going to roll back’: Doug Ford claims COVID-19 has changed his partisan outlook

In a comment that may surprise his political rivals, Ford insisted he’s “never been big” on partisanship.

“Don’t get me wrong, Martin, I’ve always said I’m very proud to be the leader of the PC Party, but our family has never been elected by PC members 100 per cent. We get elected by traditional NDP voters or traditional members of the Liberal party,” he said.

Ford said he was happy to meet with Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca, Green Leader Mike Schreiner, and NDP deputy leader John Vanthof, who pinch hit for Leader Andrea Horwath, in his office last week to discuss the COVID-19 response.

“I want to continue on speaking with them, collaborating with them, coming up with ideas. I understand what they have to do. They’re in opposition, they have to go after me. That’s politics,” he said.

“Steven Del Duca has reached out to me with some ideas and it doesn’t hurt. I think it’s good if we can collaborate and to hold me accountable.”

Cohn asked him about a respectful exchange he had with his Liberal predecessor, Kathleen Wynne, in the legislature last week that made headlines for its civility.

“The other day when she asked me a question, I couldn’t get upset with Kathleen,” said Ford

“She’s the only person in that whole chamber that’s walked a mile in my shoes. Fortunately, it wasn’t through a pandemic,” he said.

“Even during the campaign, Kathleen Wynne was never mean. She was never rude. She’s a very, very nice person.”

Ford emphasized that Wynne is one of a handful of people in Ontario who understands “the pressures that the premier faces and the decisions that come across the desk every single day — tough, tough decisions.”

The premier was far less charitable about U.S. President Donald Trump, who threatened earlier this year to withhold critical pandemic supplies, like respirator masks from Canada.

“I still can’t get over it. Yes, he’s not on my Christmas card list. I’m ticked off at him,” he said, pointing out how Canadians rallied to help Americans after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

When a Ryerson student likened Ford to Trump, the premier chortled, “Boy, that was a real slap calling me Donald Trump. I’m anything but Donald Trump.”

The premier added he was taken aback by Trump’s “disgusting” attack in last week’s raucous presidential debate on Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, who has battled drug addiction.

