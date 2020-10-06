York Region couple charged for allegedly failing to quarantine and then attending anti-mask rally

A York Region couple were charged for allegedly failing to comply with a Quarantine Act order on Monday, after they returned to Canada from international travel.

Christopher Saccoccia, 37, also known as “Chris Sky” on social media and his wife Jessica Saccoccia, 34, are the first people to be charged criminally in Toronto under the act, said police spokesperson Laura Brabant.

The pair came back to Canada on Sept. 20 from international travel. A social media post from Sept. 13 appears to show Christopher Saccoccia speaking at an anti-mask rally in Ireland. Once returned they were both ordered to quarantine for 14 days.

Less than a week later, on Sept. 26 , Christopher Saccoccia was allegedly seen in the Yonge and Dundas area and according to a CBC article, he was issued a fine of $1,000 for violating the federal quarantine order.

A Toronto police news release confirmed a third violation on Oct. 3 when the pair was allegedly seen at Yonge-Dundas Square attending an anti-mask rally of 500 people.

Mayor John Tory commented on the allegations against the couple saying, “It is disappointing when you hear people have allegedly violated that act and it is even more disappointing when you hear misinformation spread at this event and see the utter disregard for the advice of our public health professionals.”

In multiple Instagram posts, Christopher Saccoccia is allegedly shown on video in the Yonge and Dundas area speaking to people at an anti-mask rally held on Sept. 26

In one video he is allegedly seen standing in the back of a pickup truck with a sign that reads “no new normal,” as he shouts, “They give you the bleeding heart story of how they’re doing everything they can to prevent this but only if we would wear more masks and do more contact tracing, none of this would be necessary. It’s bulls---,” he said.

Christopher Saccoccia created a Facebook group called “Bad Mothers Against Distancing” which advocates against health measures surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group’s most recent post on Tuesday afternoon reads: “How good are the steroids in jail?”