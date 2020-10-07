Free votes for Tories on assisted dying bill

During the leadership race, he promised social conservatives that he would protect "the conscience rights of all health-care professionals whose beliefs, religious or otherwise, prevent them from carrying out or referring patients for services that violate their conscience.''

In 2019, the Ontario Court of Appeal ruled doctors who have moral objections to providing health services like abortion or assisted death must provide patients with an "effective referral'' to another doctor.

The bill before the Commons now deals with another ruling from last fall, which struck down a provision that allows only people already near death to end their lives with medical help.

The Liberals previously introduced the bill in February before Parliament adjourned due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When the government subsequently prorogued Parliament in August, the bill was erased from the legislative agenda and needed to be brought back.

The Conservative response to the previous bill had been that it was too broad. On Wednesday, Conservative House leader Gerard Deltell said the question of medical assistance in dying cannot and should not be dealt with in a partisan way.

"There is no good or bad position," he said.

"We have to address it seriously, correctly and with respect."

The 2016 vote on the original assisted-death bill was a free vote in the Commons, with 14 Conservative MPs siding with the government.

Conservatives have long demanded more chances to cast their votes according to conscience and not on party lines, an issue that can be more sensitive when a party is in power.

During the leadership race, a point of contention had been whether the respective candidates would allow cabinet ministers in a Conservative government to vote in favour of socially conservative bills, such as any effort to legislate bans on abortion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2020.

By Stephanie Levitz, The Canadian Press