COVID-19 in Canada: A timeline of public health messaging about the coronavirus

News 07:53 PM by Star staff Toronto Star

As Canada faces a second wave of COVID-19, here’s a timeline of statements made about the coronavirus from Doug Ford, Justin Trudeau, John Tory, and health officials since September 22:

COVID-19 in Canada: A timeline of public health messaging about the coronavirus

News 07:53 PM by Star staff Toronto Star

As Canada faces a second wave of COVID-19, here’s a timeline of statements made about the coronavirus from Doug Ford, Justin Trudeau, John Tory, and health officials since September 22:

COVID-19 in Canada: A timeline of public health messaging about the coronavirus

News 07:53 PM by Star staff Toronto Star

As Canada faces a second wave of COVID-19, here’s a timeline of statements made about the coronavirus from Doug Ford, Justin Trudeau, John Tory, and health officials since September 22: