Trump supporters linked to ‘the psychology of precarious manhood’ by researchers

Barack Obama, for instance, was assailed by his critics for being too feminine or too timid — even for riding a bicycle with a helmet, she said.

Then things ratcheted up during the 2016 presidential campaign, including when Trump couldn’t help but lash back at opponent Marco Rubio, who had made a joke about the size of Trump’s hands.

“Look at those hands, are they small hands?” Trump said during a debate. “And he referred to my hands — ‘If they are small, something else must be small.’ I guarantee you there is no problem. I guarantee.”

Trump went so far as to publicly release his testosterone levels on The Dr. Oz Show.

“That really brought a lot of men in the U.S. out of the woodwork who really appreciated that and related to that and who wore T-shirts saying, ‘Finally someone with balls,’” DiMuccio said.

In their latest article for the journal Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, DiMuccio and Knowles write that politics is “an appealing avenue through which men can express aggression and thereby affirm their masculinity.

“By aligning themselves with aggressive politics, precarious men may signal to the self and others their status as ‘real men.’”

To test their theory about whether there’s a connection between fragile masculinity and the way Americans vote, they carried out a series of studies.

In one study, they distributed a survey to 500 men and asked them the degree to which they agreed with statements meant to capture insecurity with one’s own masculinity, such as, “Sometimes I worry about my masculinity” and “I worry that women find me less attractive because I’m not as macho as other guys.”

They found that men who endorsed these statements more were also more likely to support aggressive political policies, such as increased military spending, the death penalty, torture and a Muslim immigration ban.

In another study, the researchers did a deep dive of the Google search engine for certain topics that they believed would be common among men concerned about manhood. They settled on “steroids,” “erectile dysfunction,” “hair loss,” “how to get girls,” “penis enlargement,” “penis size,” “testosterone,” and “Viagra.”

They then used Google Trends data to see how frequently these terms were searched across the U.S.

The result?

“Google searches for terms correlated with (precarious manhood) predicted regional support for Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election after adjusting for a wide range of search-based and demographic control variables,” they wrote.

“Taken together, our findings support the notion that men who doubt their masculinity may support aggressive policies, politicians and parties as a means of affirming their manhood.”

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to the Star’s request for comment Wednesday.

The researchers suggest this phenomenon has become more prevalent in recent years because of a perception that traditional masculinity has come under attack. They also suggest that because women have made significant inroads in male-dominated professions, men could be seeking redress by voting for Trump and other GOP leaders.

They are careful to point out that they are not claiming precarious manhood is the sole reason why people might vote for Trump or support aggressive policies.

They say that it’s possible precarious manhood could exhibit itself in other ways on the left side of the political spectrum.

They also stress that they do not mean to imply that traditional masculinity is necessarily bad. “For instance, being assertive, competitive, and strong (stereotypically masculine traits) is advantageous across many life domains,” they write.

Asked why this phenomenon may be embedded more in American political culture compared to other countries, DiMuccio said it comes down to a difference in countries’ cultural values.

“In more egalitarian countries, like Canada and in Scandinavian countries, this is not the kind of behaviour they’re looking for in a leader. Even if strength, youth and health are important things from a values perspective, how you display that varies.”

Asked if Trump’s attempts to project strength after testing positive for COVID-19 could ultimately sway voters undecided between Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden, she said it could, perhaps on an unconscious level, influence those who take the view, “These are both very old men. We want somebody who’s going be able to survive.”

DiMuccio acknowledged their initial Washington Post column in 2018 resulted in a lot of angry messages and Twitter vitriol. She is bracing for more of the same.

But that also kind of proves a point, she said.

“A lot of these responses almost proved our point — how deeply threats to masculinity can cut.”

Douglas Quan is a Vancouver-based reporter for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @dougquan