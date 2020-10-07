Confused about Thanksgiving? Here’s the safe and simple answer on who should be invited to your table

Most people who are celebrating Thanksgiving this weekend know by now that big gatherings are out of the question due to COVID-19, but in the last week there has been confusion as to whether a household is defined as people who live under the same roof, or family members who don’t live together.

Part of the confusion came from Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who at a Tuesday press conference first told reporters he’d be limiting his Thanksgiving dinner to no more than 10 people, and then said it would be with people in his household without specifying who that entails. He then tweeted that it would be people within his immediate household. So who exactly can come for dinner?

“It’s simple. If you don’t live under that roof, don’t go into that house,” said infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch from the University of Toronto’s Temerty Faculty of Medicine. “It doesn’t need to be more complicated than that. We know people are transmitting it to others in venues like private homes in addition to restaurants, bars and other sectors of the economy like factories. For Thanksgiving, it’s straightforward.”

Even though the province currently allows restaurants to offer dine-in service as long as tables can physically distance, Bogoch advises against indoor dining in restaurants. Recent stats show 44 per cent of new outbreaks in the city came from restaurants, bars and entertainment venues. However, an outdoor meeting where people are spread apart is a lower-risk activity, he adds.

Ashleigh Tuite, an epidemiologist from the Dalla Lana School of Public Health, says if you are meeting people outside of your household at the park, keep your distance at all times and don’t share food. Like Bogoch, she also advises against the temptation of holding a Thanksgiving dinner inside a restaurant to skirt the provincial rules of keeping gatherings under 10 people at home.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s medical officer of health, stressed the importance of keeping gatherings to one household.

“Spend Thanksgiving this year with just the people you live with under the same roof. If you live alone, the best thing to do is connect with other people virtually. Yes, the situation is that serious,” she said.

“Some people will have serious mental health needs, which means they need to connect with others despite the risks. If this is you, my advice is to meet the following conditions as much as you can: meet with another person outside, keep a distance of at least six feet at all times. Wear a mask. Do not get together to eat or drink.”

Dr. Andrew Morris, an infectious disease specialist with the University Health Network, agrees it’s best for families to stick to people they live with, and it’s important to recognize those who live alone might benefit from an in-person meeting.

“One of the things we’ve learned from the first wave is that loneliness is an important burden we need to address. It’s a fine balance,” he said. “From a medical standpoint, doing it virtually is better, but in the grand scheme it might not be a better solution.”