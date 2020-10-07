Rapid rise in Hamilton COVID cases equals peak of first wave without ‘any signs of slowing down’

Hamilton has sought help from Public Health Ontario’s centralized contact tracing initiative.

“Even with that we are pushed and just making our 48-hour mark,” said Richardson. “There is a lot of work being done to try to make this doable.”

One of the issues is that contacts have significantly jumped from an average of two to four in the first wave.

“Because we’re so opened up and people are out and about, we’re seeing 15 to 20 contacts per case,” she said. With schoolkids the number can go up significantly to 50 to 60 contacts,” she said.

“For our staff, the workload has increased significantly when it comes to managing these issues.”

Richardson warned public health staff overall are burning out after seven months of managing COVID-19.

“I do just want to stress from a staff perspective we are quite stretched,” said Richardson. “Overtime is no longer an incentive for any of our staff to work. They are tapped out, we are hearing a lot of stress from our employees and starting to see absenteeism go up in relation to that as well.”

In addition, public health is having difficulty recruiting staff, particularly with certain skill sets .

“We will not be able to find all the public health inspectors we need in order to do all the work that really is needed to be done for COVID as well other inspections,” said Richardson. “We’re in the midst of making additional plans around that.”

The public health staffing shortages comes as Hamilton is starting to see outbreaks in businesses such as downtown fitness studio SpinCo Hamilton, which was up to seven cases Tuesday — six among patrons and one staff member.

“Those are telling us that being out and about is good for our mental health but we need to be minding those measures when we’re in those circumstances so we can keep the economy open, we can keep it going and we can have the balance in terms of the response to this,” said Richardson.

Premier Doug Ford also rejected more closures Thursday saying, “We just can’t shut down people’s livelihoods.”

“We have to be very, very careful when we are messing with people’s lives like this,” he said. “I don’t take that lightly.”

Both the Ontario Hospital Association and the Registered Nurses’ Association of Ontario have called for further restrictions because of worries the health-care system will be overwhelmed in the second wave.

Ford and Richardson both said Thursday that following public health measures is key to controlling the spread of the virus.

Hamilton is seeing an increase in the rate of positive results among those tested. Although there is no breakdown by neighbourhood here like in Toronto, which had rates of over 10 per cent in low-income and racialized neighbourhoods disproportionately hit by the first wave of the pandemic. Anything over three per cent of tests coming back positive is considered high.