Toronto East Detention Centre prisoners launch hunger strike to protest frequent lockdowns, harsh conditions

She noted that limited access to phone calls in particular has hindered release planning for prisoners who are re-entering the community.

COVID-related implications for inmates and jails have led to shortened sentences and efforts by police, the Crown and the court to lessen the intake of new inmates.

Lockdowns, at the best of times, are taken into consideration by the courts as a reason to give more credit for time spent on remand, as was the case for Cameron Steckley in a recent firearms case.

Steckley, who pleaded guilty to possessing a prohibited handgun and ammunition while prohibited to do so, initially spent 540 days of remand time at Toronto East, moving to the Toronto South Detention Centre on Feb. 12 of this year for another 105 days.

At Toronto East, Steckley — a model prisoner who is now 25 and graduated with high grades from high school while incarcerated — had limited minutes of yard time, and had access to it 40 per cent of the time due to 62 days of lockdowns and eight days in the stabilization unit.

“The activities relieved his stress,” reads his sentencing decision, which quotes from jail records. “When he did not get such access, he was frustrated, and his feelings of stress increased.”

There were similar limitations at Toronto South, and Steckley had not had an in-person visit with his mother since January.

“Overall, my time in both detention centres has had a negative effect on my physical and mental well-being,” Steckley wrote in an affidavit prepared for his sentencing. The lockdowns, he said, caused “increased tensions” and fights among inmates, which required him to be “in a constant state of alertness.

“The worst part of it is that the conditions have made me feel numb. I am used to the conditions even though I believe they are inhumane.”

Justice Jane Kelly found Steckley was subject to “harsh conditions” that were “detrimental” to him, and “purely a result of staff shortages.” The pandemic only made things worse.

While Steckley’s sentence was for three and a half years, due to remand credits — including an added credit for additional hardships brought on by the pandemic — Steckley was freed June 3, and required to serve no additional time.

Alyshah Hasham is a Toronto-based reporter covering crime and court for the Star. She can be reached by email at ahasham@thestar.ca. Follow her on Twitter: @alysanmati