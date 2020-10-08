Housing starts fell 20 per cent in September: CMHC

"And in Quebec and Ontario, average starts continued to outpace the national comparable while the others, most notably BC, lagged."

Fan noted that the issuance of permits has remained strong, "suggesting still-solid momentum for housing starts in the near-term."

Housing starts averaged 237,300 units in the third quarter, up 22.2 per cent from 194,100 units in the second quarter.

"Moving forward, past pre-construction sales gains and low rates should ensure that starts remain elevated through next year," TD economist Rishi Sondhi wrote.

"Afterwards, some slowing may take place as softer population growth brought upon by the pandemic weighs on housing demand, and ultimately, homebuilding."

The annual pace of urban starts fell 21.1 per cent in September to 195,909 with starts down in eight of 10 provinces:

Housing starts in Ontario fell by nearly 37,000 units to 78,700 while activity in B.C. fell by 10,900 units to 30,700 units.

Homebuilding activity in Quebec dropped by 7,500 to 48,000 units.

Alberta drove higher starts in the Prairie region where urban starts climbed by 5,700 to 24,800 units, offsetting losses in Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Starts in Atlantic Canada slipped with declines in every province but Nova Scotia.

The pace of urban starts of apartments, condos and other types of multiple-unit housing projects decreased 27 per cent to 146,005 units, while single-detached urban starts increased 3.4 per cent to 49,904.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 13,071 units.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2020.

By The Canadian Press