Power outage in Waterdown Thursday morning

Power was out in Waterdown Thursday morning to approximately 6,108 homes and businesses.

According to a tweet from Alectra Utilities at 8:16 a.m., the outage was in the area of Dundas Street East to Parkside Drive and Hamilton Street to Kerns Road. The outage, said Alectra, was due to an overhead distribution problem.

Power was expected to be restored by 10 a.m.