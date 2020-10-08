Three new COVID-19 cases reported in Hamilton schools, one probable case

Hamilton has reported three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in schools, and one probable case of the virus.

The cases include people in Hamilton’s public board and Catholic board.

One student at Huntington Park Elementary School, in the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB), tested positive for the virus yesterday.

A staff member at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Elementary School, in the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board, has also tested positive. Their diagnosis was posted to the board’s website on Wednesday.