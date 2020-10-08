McMaster, Brock create hand-held device that can diagnose cancer in minutes — and from home

A group of researchers at McMaster and Brock universities have developed a prototype for a hand-held device that can detect cancer markers with just the tip of a finger.

The device — a small apparatus with a USB chip on one end and a thin, narrow sample strip on another — is heralded as a paradigm shift for personalized medicine and accessible cancer diagnostic testing.

It works much like a monitor that a diabetic would use to test blood-sugar levels at home or at a clinic and can be performed in minutes.

Users mix a droplet of blood in a vial of reactive liquid, place the mixture onto a strip and insert the front-end device chip into a reader such as a phone or computer. The device then measures an antigen that indicates the degree to which cancer is present in a patient.

“We’re getting away from centralized, lab-based equipment for this kind of testing,” said Leyla Soleymani, a biomedical engineer at McMaster who led the research. “This would make monitoring much more accessible and cut down on the number of times patients need to leave home to provide blood samples.”

Indeed, the device gives unprecedented, up-to-the-minute cancer insight to patients without the need to leave home. It can guide a doctor’s care plan and allow patients to monitor their health after treatment, all at a lower cost to taxpayers and public health.

While the prototype will first monitor prostate specific antigen, it can quickly be adapted to read other cancer markers or chronic diseases.

Researchers hope the user-friendly device will encourage patients to be more active in the cancer prognosis process.

“Since this device is a lot more accessible and user-friendly than conventional technologies, patients will be more willing to use it, which can improve clinical outcomes and save lives,” said Feng Li, an associate professor of chemistry at Brock who leads a biochemistry lab and collaborated in the prototype’s development.