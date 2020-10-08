Are long-term-care homes ready for COVID-19’s second wave? City-owned homes say they are, but others aren’t so sure

Preparations have also been made to staff a contact centre in the event of new outbreaks, so families have a place the know they can call for information.

Not everyone is as confident about what the second wave will look like in long-term care.

Lisa Levin, chief executive officer of AdvantAge Ontario, which represents 400 not-for-profit and municipal long-term-care facilities in the province, said she is concerned there will be even greater staffing issues this time around.

Levin said it’s difficult to staff long-term care homes at the best of times, and it’s even more difficult during an outbreak, when employees book off sick. B.C. addressed the issue by retraining unemployed hospitality workers to do the work. In Ontario, the Registered Nurses’ Association provided nursing students to go into homes, but can no longer do so due to lack of government funding, Levin said.

School board employees, also redeployed to long-term care homes during the first wave, are now back at work with students and not in a position to help out again.

“My concerns for staffing in long-term care are greater in the second wave than the first wave, because we actually have fewer options,” said Levin.

Natalie Mehra, executive director, Ontario Health Coalition, said that while publicly funded long-term-care homes are generally in better shape and focus more on care of residents than for-profit facilities, there remain concerns.

Municipal facilities tend to be older and typically have more rooms with multiple residents, and testing in Ontario has reached a point where the results are not being returned quickly enough to optimally fight contagion.

The coalition staged a provincewide protest on Oct. 8 in 25 towns across Ontario and with a 50-car motorcade in Toronto that ended at Queen’s Park for a press conference calling on the province to take action to address the shortage of staff and care in long-term-care homes.

Mehra said the funding announcements from the province over the past two weeks were “late, piecemeal, and inadequate,” and that the province failed to come up an effective long-term-care strategy despite having months to prepare for a second wave.

Francine Kopun is a Toronto-based reporter covering city hall and municipal politics for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @KopunF