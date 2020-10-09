Ontario NDP pitch long-term care revamp plan

TORONTO — Ontario's New Democrats are presenting a multibillion-dollar plan to revamp the long-term care sector as the first plank of their 2022 election platform.

The official Opposition is set to unveil its vision for the sector at a press conference this morning.

The plan calls for a shift to a public, not-for-profit, long-term care system over the course of eight years, phasing out private operators.

The party says it would also create 50,000 additional resident spaces in smaller "family-like" homes in that time.