Requests for mental health services in Toronto reached a pandemic peak at the end of September

The data provided to the Star by 2-1-1 also shows that 9.6 per cent of calls province-wide were related to mental health. But in Toronto, the percentage of calls for mental health services jumps to 25 per cent.

Over the course of the pandemic, Moody said the majority of mental health-related calls in Toronto were coming from women and seniors. Seniors in particular were suffering with loneliness and feelings of depression when lockdown began earlier in the spring. Some were struggling without their personal support workers and the transition to online services.

Around May and June, 2-1-1 began fielding calls from people talking about their own experiences of racism, past trauma and violence. Moody said this coincided with the rise in anti-racism protests that coincided with the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis earlier this summer.

“We were getting some calls from people who were triggered and were thinking about issues that had happened to them in the past, and just were looking for someone who would listen to them talk about their experiences,” Moody said.

People who are calling about discrimination or racism-based trauma would often get referred to agencies like Across Boundaries, a local mental health and addictions service centre that provides anti-racism support and serves Toronto’s racialized communities.

Other callers were referred to agencies like the Gerstein Centre, Progress Place and the Distress Centres of Greater Toronto.

The City of Toronto announced a partnership with the city’s mental health supports through 2-1-1 at the beginning of April to streamline connections between people and the help they seek, due to an anticipated increase in demand for services as pandemic-related struggles continue. The service is also funded with the help of United Way Greater Toronto, Moody said.

While the demand for help is at a peak, Moody said 2-1-1 is well equipped to field calls from the community should the number of calls become even higher. But her worry, she said, lies with the communities who are experiencing significant struggles that are compounded by the pandemic — many of whom from lower-income and racialized backgrounds.

“I do think that over the next little while, we’re going to see significant increases in mental health calls,” Moody said. “I worry about those people who aren’t connected to services.”

