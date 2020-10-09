Green leader asks Trudeau to suspend byelections

OTTAWA — Green party Leader Annamie Paul says with COVID-19 cases rising in Toronto, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should suspend two byelections underway there.

Paul, who took the reins of the Green Party of Canada last Saturday, is also the party's candidate in the Oct. 26 byelection in Toronto Centre.

A second byelection is underway in the York Centre riding.

Toronto is reporting more than 300 new cases of COVID-19 today and the province is about to impose new closures on restaurants, bars and gyms in Toronto, suburban Peel region and Ottawa, where the outbreaks are concentrated.