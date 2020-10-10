Ontario reports 809 new cases of COVID-19

TORONTO — Ontario is reporting 809 new cases of COVID-19 today and seven new deaths related to the virus, as new restrictions kick in to slow its spread in several hot spots.

Public health officials say 358 of the new cases are in Toronto, 123 are in Peel Region and 94 in Ottawa.

Tighter restrictions to curb the surge of infections in those regions took effect today after Ontario saw a record high of 939 new cases on Friday.

Those areas have consistently reported the majority of new cases in recent weeks.