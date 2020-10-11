Seven new COVID-19 cases reported in Hamilton schools

Five students and two staff members at Hamilton’s public and Catholic board schools have tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Bennetto Elementary School in the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) was notified Saturday that three of its students tested positive.

The students were last in the north-end school Oct. 5, principal Sandra Rowell said in a letter to parents.

Rowell said public health will contact any Bennetto students who are identified as close contacts to the cases on Tuesday. The letter did not note whether contract tracing will take place over the weekend.