Nearly 50 cases now linked to SpinCo, Hamilton’s worst active COVID outbreak

Nearly 50 primary and secondary cases of COVID-19 are now linked to a quickly growing outbreak at downtown fitness studio SpinCo.

Five more patrons and one more staff member were added to the total tally of Hamilton’s worst active outbreak Sunday.

Thirty-six riders and two staff members have tested positive for novel coronavirus at the James Street North gym. Public health has also identified nine other secondary “household-spread” cases connected to the outbreak, bringing its total to at least 47.

The outbreak at SpinCo was declared Monday after three cases were detected among the studio’s community members.

Public health officials have warned that “potentially 100” SpinCo riders may have been exposed to coronavirus. That is not including secondary exposures to contacts outside the studio, like family and friends of patrons.

The studio said in a statement posted to its Instagram page Saturday that exposure began Sept. 28 and “spread amongst specific classes” until Oct. 5. The studio defended its public health safety guidelines and committed to reopening when permitted.

“(W)e are at a point, where either we let the Pandemic own us, or we take ownership back,” the statement read. “We are determined to switch the script!”

Ira Price, a co-owner of SpinCo, previously told The Spectator the studio has been assured by public health that its screening process is “beyond the current recommendations.”

Spin classes have been operating at 50 per cent — 21 riders instead of 43 — with a six-foot radius around each bike, he said. The studio also has screening and sanitation measures in place.

SpinCo said it is considering changes to its protocol, including decreasing the number of bikes in studio and increasing “the vigilance of entering and exiting the studio.”