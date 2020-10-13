SpinCo superspreader outbreak reaches 50 cases; ‘patient zero displayed no symptoms,’ owners say

“(W)e are at a point, where either we let the Pandemic own us, or we take ownership back,” the statement read. “We are determined to switch the script!”

Spin classes at the gym have been operating at 50 per cent — 21 riders instead of 43 — with a six-foot radius around each bike. The studio also has screening and sanitation measures in place.

But the risk of viral spread in a congregate setting is not linear, said Colin Furness, an infectious control epidemiologist at the University of Toronto.

It is more akin to a game of Russian roulette.

“We think it’s a bad idea to play Russian roulette because most of the time, when you put the gun to your head and pull the trigger, nothing happens,” Furness said. “But there’s a risk that something really awful will happen, like it seemed to have here.”

Furness stressed the blame ought not to be pinned on the studio owners. It ought to be pinned on the province, he said, for giving select businesses the option to open “inherently dangerous” settings like gyms, restaurants and bars.

“This can happen at any gym,” Furness said. “This is not about how well the gym was run; this is about how COVID spreads. If you let people hangout together, without masks, sharing air, in the same space for a prolonged period of time … this was going to happen anyways.”

It is especially counterintuitive, Furness added, for the province to close indoor dining, gyms and limit gatherings in select COVID-19 hot spots — like Toronto, Peel and Ottawa — while allowing 31 other public health regions to go by different rules.

“Hamilton or any public health region shouldn’t have different rules because that limits the prevention of spread,” he said.

The growing outbreak at SpinCo comes amid a stretch of surging case counts in Hamilton.

Public health reported 41 new cases of novel coronavirus Monday — the most in a single day since The Rosslyn Retirement Residence was evacuated on May 16.

It is the first time since the pandemic hit Hamilton that public health has reported over 10 cases for eight straight days.

The 155 new cases detected last week marked a record for the city. The 183 active cases reported Monday is four times greater than the 33 reported Sept. 2.

Nearly 30 per cent of Hamilton’s total case count — 1,395 — has come since the end of August.

***Correction: This story was updated Oct. 13 to correct the SpinCo COVID-19 outbreak number from 51 to 50 cases and also to correct the number of new cases of COVID-19 reported by Public health Monday, from 31 to 41.

Sebastian Bron is a Hamilton-based reporter at The Spectator. Reach him via email: sbron@thespec.com