COVID-19 outbreak declared at two Hamilton schools

Hamilton public health has declared outbreaks at two Hamilton elementary schools — Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Elementary School and Shannen Koostachin Elementary School.

A COVID-19 outbreak has been confirmed at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Elementary School, marking the first COVID-19 outbreak in a Hamilton school, says the city’s public health unit.

Hamilton public health says two staff members at the school, located on Hamilton Avenue on the Mountain, are infected with the virus.

The first case was confirmed on Friday, when an employee at the school tested positive. The second staff member, who last attended the school on Friday, tested positive on Monday.

“The Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board is working with public health officials to facilitate case and contact tracing and manage the outbreak. It is vital that personal health information and identifiers are not released, and the privacy of everyone involved is respected,” reads a release from public health.

In Hamilton’s public school board, an outbreak was declared at Shannen Koostachin Elementary School late Monday. This is the first COVID-19 outbreak associated with the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB).

“The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board is working with public health officials to facilitate case and contact tracing and manage the outbreak,” reads a media release issued by public health.

One case was a staff member working in the school, who tested positive for the virus on Oct. 12.

Principal Julie Anderson said the staff member was last in the school on Oct. 7.

“HWDSB and our school are working closely with public health to ensure appropriate measures are in place to prevent the spread of illness to other students or people in the school community. Please continue to have your child attend school, monitor for symptoms, and perform daily screening for COVID-19 symptoms,” wrote Anderson.