Appeal in Your Ward News hate case put over

TORONTO — The appeal in the case of two men convicted of promoting hatred against women and Jews has been put over until next month.

The adjournment came after Toronto editor James Sears said he was expecting to argue his appeal in person.

Instead, a judge late Friday ordered the hearing to go ahead Tuesday via video link but the self-represented Sears said he was not equipped to proceed.

The appeal in Ontario Superior Court is now due to pick up Nov. 10.