Ontario reports 746 new cases of COVID-19

Ontario has recorded more new COVID-19 infections over the past four days than it did in the entire month of August.

The Ministry of Health reported 746 new cases Tuesday for a four-day total of 3,011, after setting a record 939 on Friday that prompted Premier Doug Ford to unveil tougher restrictions for Toronto, Peel and Ottawa following a surge that began in early September.

The long weekend also brought 20 deaths from the virus and the number of active cases — people diagnosed in the last 14 days — has reached 5,946 Ontarians, higher than the first wave peak of the pandemic in late April.

“Locally, there are 311 new cases in Toronto, 135 in Peel and 116 in Ottawa,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter, referring to daily infections reported by her officials Tuesday.

Health experts said it will take a couple of weeks for the impact of new measures in the three hot zones, such as a ban on indoor dining and drinking and closures of gyms and theatres, to be felt. Computer models warned Ontario could hit 1,000 or more cases a day by mid-October.

Labs across the province continued to reduce the backlog of tests that require processing, taking it down to 24,420 or less than a day’s lab capacity. The backlog had reached 90,000 over a week ago, leaving some Ontarians waiting more than 10 days for results. More than 31,000 tests were processed Monday, well below the peak of 48,488 reached last week as the province works toward a goal of handling 50,000 daily.

The number of outbreaks in nursing homes increased by 10 to 66 in long-term care facilities since Friday, with 17 residents and 17 staff testing positive for COVID-19 in the last two days.

Hospital numbers were incomplete because 40 did not send updated statistics, but there were at least 230 people requiring hospitalization for the virus, the most since June 29, with 60 in intensive care, an increase of 13 since Friday. Of the patients in ICU, 34 were on ventilators, up five from Friday.

There were 76 more cases of the virus reported in schools across the province Tuesday with 436 schools — or nine per cent of the 4,828 across the province — saying they have students or staff with infections. Three schools are closed because of outbreaks, down from four on Friday.

