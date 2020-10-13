Five arrested after shots fired between condo units

Toronto police say they have arrested five people and recovered a gun after two bullets were allegedly shot through the wall of a condo into the unit next door.

Const. Caroline de Kloet says officers were called to the downtown building shortly before 3 a.m. for the sound of gunshots.

She alleges shots were fired through a wall into an adjacent unit.

Canadian Press journalist Lucas Timmons says he was asleep when he heard what sounded like a door slamming.