Extent of potential exposure to COVID at spin studio may never be known: public health

Ford also would not commit to closing gyms outside the three “hot spots” or imposing more restrictions on gyms.

“Right now I’ll take the direction from (Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health) and see what the health team and the chief medical officer of health out in the Hamilton region have to say and then we’ll make a decision from there,” he said.

At a news conference later that day, Williams suggested the province would be “overstepping” if it were to close all gyms in the province. There are few cases in regions like northern Ontario, he said.

But he does have “concern” about spread in indoor gym settings. Peel, Ottawa and Toronto all saw cases in gyms, though nothing like what Hamilton is experiencing, he said. Williams noted Hamilton’s medical officer of health has the authority to close all gyms or one problem gym.

Williams added he is also waiting on a report from public health to see if the spin studio was in fact following public health guidelines such as distancing.

Richardson has said the studio has been “very collaborative” throughout the investigation and has been found to be “following the guidelines.”

The spin classes had been operating at 50 per cent capacity — 21 instead of 43 riders — with a six-foot radius around each bike, and the studio has screening and sanitation measures in place.

To date, no one has been hospitalized. Of those who are sick, three-quarters are women. Ages range from late-teens to late 50s, Richardson said.

The exposure period occurred during “several particular classes” from Sept. 28 to Oct. 5, according to the studio.

It’s unclear when SpinCo will reopen. The studio initially announced a two-week closure in the wake of the outbreak, declared Oct. 5.

The studio did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Richardson said public health will work with the studio going forward in terms of when it will be safe to reopen and what additional measures will “need to be in place in order to reopen.” Right now, it’s “too early to tell,” what exactly those will be, she added.

Richardson said some early recommendations include not having the “music cranked so people have to talk over it, don’t be coaching and yelling in loud voices ... (and) wear masks if you can.”

She added that they’ve also asked the province to look at the guidelines surrounding gyms to see if the blanket recommendations should change moving forward.

Amid the outbreak, the studio has said they are considering ramping up health and safety precautions, including decreasing the number of bikes in the studio so they are more than six feet apart in all directions.

