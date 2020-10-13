Extent of potential exposure to COVID at spin studio may never be known: public health

The number of cases linked to a Hamilton SpinCo COVID-19 outbreak climbed to 61 on Tuesday as Premier Doug Ford weighed in on what is believed to be one of the largest outbreaks at a gym in Canada.
Hamilton public health confirmed Tuesday there are 11 new cases associated with the downtown spin studio outbreak — five in patrons and six in secondary or “household-spread” contacts — bringing the spin studio’s tally to 61.
The total number of people potentially exposed may never be known.
Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, Hamilton’s medical officer of health, said at a news conference Tuesday that public health doesn’t have an “exact count” of how many family, friends or other contacts were potentially exposed to the virus. To date, 42 riders and two staff have tested positive, though as many as 100 may have been exposed. Of their contacts — those exposed second-hand — 17 have tested positive.
“There has been a lot of transmission associated with it,” Richardson said. “It is concerning.”
Asked about the SpinCo outbreak Tuesday, Ford says he feels “terrible” for small gym owners in general.
“I feel bad for all the gyms but I really feel terrible about the smaller gyms that follow protocols and have done everything they possibly can to make sure that they have a safe environment,” he said at the province’s daily news briefing, pledging his support to small business owners but not getting into specifics. “How can your heart not break for these people and not be there to support them every which way we can?”
Hamilton public health says SpinCo followed all of public health’s guidelines. And while the medical officer of health has the power to close gyms locally — the province has already shuttered gyms along with indoor restaurants in Peel, Ottawa and Toronto for 28 days due to surging cases — there are no plans to close gyms in Hamilton as of yet, Richardson says.
Richardson said public health would move to close all gyms if they “saw something that extended beyond this one particular instance.”
“We want people to be able to operate their businesses and go about their lives as much as they possibly can while continuing to look at where are the higher-risk activities and bring them down,” she added.
Ford also would not commit to closing gyms outside the three “hot spots” or imposing more restrictions on gyms.
“Right now I’ll take the direction from (Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health) and see what the health team and the chief medical officer of health out in the Hamilton region have to say and then we’ll make a decision from there,” he said.
At a news conference later that day, Williams suggested the province would be “overstepping” if it were to close all gyms in the province. There are few cases in regions like northern Ontario, he said.
But he does have “concern” about spread in indoor gym settings. Peel, Ottawa and Toronto all saw cases in gyms, though nothing like what Hamilton is experiencing, he said. Williams noted Hamilton’s medical officer of health has the authority to close all gyms or one problem gym.
Williams added he is also waiting on a report from public health to see if the spin studio was in fact following public health guidelines such as distancing.
Richardson has said the studio has been “very collaborative” throughout the investigation and has been found to be “following the guidelines.”
The spin classes had been operating at 50 per cent capacity — 21 instead of 43 riders — with a six-foot radius around each bike, and the studio has screening and sanitation measures in place.
To date, no one has been hospitalized. Of those who are sick, three-quarters are women. Ages range from late-teens to late 50s, Richardson said.
The exposure period occurred during “several particular classes” from Sept. 28 to Oct. 5, according to the studio.
It’s unclear when SpinCo will reopen. The studio initially announced a two-week closure in the wake of the outbreak, declared Oct. 5.
The studio did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
Richardson said public health will work with the studio going forward in terms of when it will be safe to reopen and what additional measures will “need to be in place in order to reopen.” Right now, it’s “too early to tell,” what exactly those will be, she added.
Richardson said some early recommendations include not having the “music cranked so people have to talk over it, don’t be coaching and yelling in loud voices ... (and) wear masks if you can.”
She added that they’ve also asked the province to look at the guidelines surrounding gyms to see if the blanket recommendations should change moving forward.
Amid the outbreak, the studio has said they are considering ramping up health and safety precautions, including decreasing the number of bikes in the studio so they are more than six feet apart in all directions.
