Premier Doug Ford weighs in on Hamilton spin studio outbreak as five new cases are reported

Premier Doug Ford weighed in on Hamilton’s growing SpinCo COVID-19 outbreak Tuesday, saying he feels “terrible” for small gym owners struggling during the pandemic.

“I feel bad for all the gyms but I really feel terrible about the smaller gyms that follow protocols and have done everything they possibly can to make sure that they have a safe environment,” Ford said at the province’s daily news briefing Tuesday afternoon.

He would not commit to closing gyms across the province or imposing more restrictions on certain gyms.

The province announced last week that gyms and indoor dining would close for 28 days in Peel, Ottawa and Toronto amid surges in COVID cases across the province and in those regions in particular.

“Right now I’ll take the direction from Dr. Williams (Ontario’s chief medical officer of health) and see what the health team and the chief medical officer of health out in the Hamilton region have to say and then we’ll make a decision from there,” he said when asked about the possibility of closing gyms in other regions.

There are now at least 55 cases connected to the SpinCo outbreak.

Hamilton public health reported five new cases Tuesday, with 42 cases in patrons and two in staff. As of Monday, there were at least 11 known cases of secondary “household-spread” linked to the outbreak.

The Spectator has asked public health how many new secondary cases there are as of Tuesday and is waiting to hear back.

The outbreak at SpinCo, located on James Street North, was declared Oct. 5 after three cases of the virus were found among the fitness studio’s community members. It’s believed to be one of the largest COVID-19 outbreaks at any fitness centre in Canada.

The outbreak could continue to worsen. Public health officials have warned that “potentially 100” members of the spin studio may have been exposed to the virus. That number does not include “secondary” exposure to contacts outside the studio, such as family and friends.