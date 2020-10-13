Landlords launch court proceedings against Hudson’s Bay for alleged nonpayment of rent

“It appears that HBC’s true intention is to take advantage of the current challenging times to occupy and carry on business from the leased premises rent-free as long as possible,” the court filings state.

In an emailed statement, Oxford spokesperson Daniel O’Donnell said Oxford is doing everything it can to help its tenants, and has “successfully partnered with hundreds of retailers across Canada to restructure leases and provide rent relief.”

“HBC continues to ignore multiple requests to enter into a constructive dialogue to find a mutually agreeable arrangement,” O’Donnell said. “As HBC has indicated it will also continue to refuse to pay rent in the future, Oxford, together with the shopping centres’ co-owners, are left with little choice other than to pursue legal action.”

Cominar is attempting to evict HBC from three of its Quebec locations, court filings show, and is also applying for a safeguard order to obtain unpaid rent for the three properties. Cominar declined to comment.

Bruce Winder, retail analyst and author of the book “Retail Before, During & After COVID-19,” said HBC was struggling before the pandemic. The department-store sector was largely in decline, he said, except for higher-end retailers.

The company was “caught” by the pandemic with too many stores and not enough online infrastructure, Winder said, adding while he believes HBC will weather this storm, it will resurface a much different company.

He said HBC will likely sell off many of its assets and move out of suburban areas to focus on its historic downtown locations.

In May, the retailer announced it would soon close its location in downtown Edmonton after more than 200 years there, and in October it announced it would do the same with its downtown Winnipeg location.

Retail analyst Lisa Hutcheson said she thinks there is a place for brick-and-mortar stores in the post-COVID-19 retail world, but that companies will be looking to create experiences that will convince shoppers to shop in person.

Winder said he believes HBC may use the proceeds from shrinking its brick-and-mortar footprint to boost its online shopping presence, which is not as strong as some other retail giants.

“That is an absolute no-brainer,” he said. “Online has made a quantum leap forward.”

