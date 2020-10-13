I picked apples with a crew of migrant farm workers. Everything hurts. And I got off easy.

The crew of about 10 workers — Trinidadians, Indians, Mexicans and one veteran Canadian picker known as “Miss Kim” — had a rhythm as they moved down the row, instinctively knowing which branches to tackle next while keeping their distance as a pandemic precaution.

It helped that we didn’t need to be choosy while picking Empire apples, said Ephron Maurice of Trinidad, who had the unenviable task of showing a rookie picker the ropes. Every apple went in the bag, destined for cold storage and then store shelves next year.

It was easy to zone out and focus on the fruit, energized by the soca and reggae beats blaring from workers’ personal speakers as I searched high and low for splashes of red.

The speedy pace left little time for chit-chat, though I did get to know Melissa, an aspiring kindergarten teacher who has been in Simcoe less than a month. She was transferred to Schuyler Farms from an Alberta tree farm where — thanks to the pandemic scuttling her trip home to Trinidad — she had been living since January of last year.

“The hardest thing to do is make a start,” Melissa said of her leap into the unfamiliar world of agriculture.

She’s been studying online while in Canada and earning money for her tuition. By next year, she expects to be off the farm and in a classroom.

Farm work is a change of pace for many of the migrant workers who come north looking for a better financial future. Maurice hangs gypsum drywall back home, while Himanshu left his finance job in India to pick fruit in Simcoe as a way to get paid while getting fit.

I’d spent most of the day picking on the ground, which while repetitive wasn’t too taxing. Picking asparagus or tobacco, with the constant bending and stooping, would be brutal. But before knocking off at 6 p.m. — the bosses added an extra hour to make up some of the lost morning — I wanted a turn on one of the large three-legged ladders workers use to get at the top branches.

“Go at your own pace,” Maurice cautioned, looking slightly worried that he’d soon see a reporter sprawled out on the grass.

I thought it best not to mention that I’m afraid of heights.

When I gingerly stepped off the ladder a few minutes later, branches bare and bag full, Maurice was waiting with his review.

“J.P., that was terrible. Just terrible,” he said, chuckling at my slow-motion picking.

Melissa warned that I’d wake up the next day with aching shoulders and a sore back. She wasn’t wrong. There were also bruises from the bag and cuts from the branches. My hands — more used to tapping on a keyboard than tugging at stubborn fruit — hurt a bit, too.

But I’d gotten off easy.

Starting at noon meant missing the early-morning chill, when Maurice says it’s so cold your fingers feel like they’re burning. And if I was ready to call it a day after six hours, how would I have handled 10?

However long I was out there, I went into the day knowing I could sleep in the next morning and nurse my minor wounds. Farm workers get right back to it, toiling from predawn to dusk so that Canadians can eat.

Spending even a few hours in the fields with this resilient crew made me appreciate even more how essential their work truly is. To all of Norfolk’s migrant farm workers, this apple fan salutes you from his core.

J.P. Antonacci’s reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. The funding allows him to report on stories about the regions of Haldimand and Norfolk.