‘Keep fairly close to home,’ Hamilton residents told as COVID cases rise

The first is a second wave that threatens to be worse than the first with backlogs for test results remaining as high as eight days in Hamilton — despite the province restricting who can get an appointment. Hamilton public health continues to struggle to do contact tracing within 48 hours which is double the ideal.

The city is grappling with one of the worst outbreaks outside of seniors’ homes in the province at fitness studio SpinCo, which is now linked to 61 cases.

In addition, the per cent of tests coming back positive is increasing which “speaks to the fact there are more cases out there,” said Richardson. “It’s not just as a result of us being able to do more testing.”

At the same time, many businesses are already hanging on by a thread.

“This is an extremely difficult time for small businesses,” Ford said as he announced $300 million in aid.

He called the partial shut down in the three COVID-19 hot spots one of the toughest decisions he’s ever had to make as premier.

Johnson met with Hamilton’s business improvement area (BIA) advisory committee on Monday, where he says he heard “a lot of anxiety” about Hamilton heading down a path that could lead to shut down again.

Instead, the province and the city are focused on what individuals can do to keep themselves and those around them safe.

“It’s very very important that if you aren’t feeling well in any way that you stay home … and not leave until you’ve been feeling better for 24 hours,” said Richardson. “We are unfortunately seeing some people going out even if they are feeling symptomatic. Even if they’ve gone to get tested while they’re waiting for their test results, they’re still participating in things and going out.”

She says she sees people not following public health measures such as wearing a mask and physical distancing.

“We all have a responsibility in this,” she said.

The biggest issue remains private social gatherings, where the virus is being most commonly transmitted.

“It’s just your household you should be having any kind of close contact with,” said Richardson. “If you do choose to go out and socialize beyond that, it really should not be with any more than the 10 (indoors) and 25 (outdoors) guidelines and even then you are physically distanced and you’re wearing a mask.”

Don’t meet together just for the sake of meeting, said Johnson emphasizing that includes workplaces.

“Why would we take those extra risks,” he said. “This is the time to be absolutely vigilant on the things that we know offer as strong protection as we can, recognizing there are very few ways to have a no risk activity in life. When we’re out and about it’s really about lowering that risk to as low as it can be.”