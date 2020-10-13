Flamborough Centre School student tests positive for COVID-19

A student at Flamborough Centre School has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Oct. 13, Hamilton public health notified the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board of the positive test result.

In a letter to parents Oct. 13, principal Mark Hopkins said the student was last in the Centre Road school on Oct. 9.

"As a precautionary measure, the cohort of students in the class, those who ride the bus with the stuff, and the staff members associated with the confirmed case will receive instruction from HPHS (Hamilton Public Health Services) to not attend school for a 14-day period," wrote Hopkins.

The school — and board — are working with the city's public health officials to prevent the spread of illness to others in the Flamborough Centre School community.

"Detailed" cleaning and disinfecting protocols were implemented at the school and, according to Hopkins, "students and staff, with the exception of those who have been deemed a close contact, are safe to return to the school as these measures will be complete."

Children, noted the letter, should continue to attend school "unless of course you are a close contact and directed otherwise by HPHS."

Parents are reminded to perform daily screening for COVID-19 symptoms, which are listed on the province's COVID-19 school screening website.

Should a child experience symptoms of the virus, including fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, decrease or loss of smell or taste, among others, "they must stay home from school and should get a COVID-19 test," said Hopkins in his letter to Flamborough Centre families.

Flamborough Centre is one of more than a dozen Hamilton schools with COVID-19 cases.