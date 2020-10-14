Today’s coronavirus news: Ontario reporting 721 cases of COVID-19; WestJet cutting flights to Atlantic Canada, laying off staff; Health Canada adds 5 products to list of recalled hand sanitizers

The LCBO was notified of the positive case on Sunday and the employee’s last day of work was Oct. 4.

10:17 a.m. (will be updated) Ontario is reporting 721 cases of COVID-19. Locally, there are 270 new cases in Toronto, 170 new cases in Peel and 79 in York Region. More than 32,200 tests were completed.

10:05 a.m. Health Canada has added five new products to its growing list of recalled hand sanitizers. The agency has pulled two Sanix products for containing the "unacceptable ingredient," methanol.

Authorities also recalled Prairie Potions' Purify Hand Sanitizer and Antibacterial Spray for using methanol.

Last Best Brewing and Distilling Hand Sanitizer and Rocky Mountain Soap Company's Nomad Hand Sanitizer (Lemongrass) are both being recalled for missing risk statements and containing unauthorized technical-grade ethanol.

Since June, Health Canada has recalled more than 100 hand sanitizer products, often for containing unauthorized ingredients or improper labelling.

10 a.m. Skate Canada International has been cancelled amid concern of rising COVID-19 cases in Ontario.

The Grand Prix event was scheduled for Oct. 30-31 in Ottawa in front of no fans, but the decision was made to scrap the competition in consultation with the City of Ottawa and the provincial government on Wednesday.

Skate Canada CEO Debra Armstrong said with the recent 28-day shutdown of recreational facilities, among other venues that host large gatherings in the province's hot spots including Ottawa, and the "continuous shift in requirements across the country," it became clear it wouldn't be possible to host the event.

Skate Canada International is one of six Grand Prix events around the world that kick off the figure skating season. The Grand Prix circuit has become primarily domestic competitions due to travel restrictions around the global pandemic, and therefore only open to skaters who live and train in the host countries.

9:30 a.m. The pandemic’s disproportionate impact on women’s mental health grew in late September, as a new survey reveals women are displaying higher anxiety levels for the first time in months.

Experts say the results reflect growing anxiety surrounding the home, with children’s return to school and persistent gender roles that have women responsible for child and home care, affecting their return to the workforce.

The survey of 1,003 adults across Canada was conducted by the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health and Delvinia, an automated research platform, between Sept. 18 and 22. It shows that women are experiencing higher rates of moderate to severe anxiety than men — 24 per cent of women surveyed said they feel anxious, compared to only 17 per cent of men.

Survey results also reveal that 27 per cent of respondents with children under 18 reported having moderate or severe anxiety.

9:25 a.m. Canada has withdrawn its team from Saturday's world half-marathon championships due to rising COVID-19 cases in Poland.

Poland reported a record-high 6,526 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The race, originally scheduled for March 29, is being held in Gdynia, Poland.

Paddy McCluskey, Athletics Canada's chief medical officer, said flying, airport transfers, plus common areas such as hotel lobbies and common dining areas were all concerning, and "we felt it was not prudent to expose our team to those risks."

The withdrawal was another blow for Canada's distance runners, as the global pandemic has virtually wiped out the road racing season.

Canada was to be represented by Rachel Cliff, Justin Kent, Ben Preisner, Philippe Parrot-Migas and Thomas Toth.

9:17 a.m. WestJet says it is indefinitely suspending operations to Moncton, N.B, Fredericton, Sydney, N.S., and Charlottetown, while significantly reducing service to Halifax and St. John's, N.L.

The airline is also suspending operations between Toronto and Quebec City.

WestJet says the suspension eliminates more than 100 flights weekly starting Nov. 2.

The airline says it has worked to keep essential air service going since the start of the pandemic, but demand for travel is being severely limited by restrictive policies.

The airline also says it is laying off 100 corporate and operational support employees.

The cuts do not include airport staff from the affected Atlantic airports due to an earlier restructuring.

9:01 a.m. Two employees at separate Loblaws-owned stores in Mississauga have recently tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Loblaws’ case tracker, one employee at the Bellshire Gate Shoppers Drug Mart and a second at Ashley’s No Frills on Mclaughlin Road have tested positive.

Management was notified of the Shoppers case Oct. 13 and the employee’s last day of work was Oct. 7.

The No Frills employee’s last day of work was Oct. 3 and management was notified of the case Oct. 12.

9 a.m. An employee at a Mississauga Dollarama location has recently tested positive for COVID-19. Management was notified of one employee at the Square One Dollarama who tested positive on Oct. 12.

The employee’s last day was Oct. 8. Employees who may have been in close contact with the employee are currently self-isolating. The store underwent a deep cleaning before reopening on Oct. 13.

8:30 a.m. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces growing pressure to order a national lockdown as Europe’s leaders labor to contain an alarming increase in COVID-19 cases.

Johnson has tried to strike a balance between targeted restrictions and keeping as much of the economy open as possible. But opposition leader Keir Starmer warned local measures aren’t working and demanded a two-to three-week lockdown after documents revealed a scientific advisory group had called for the same action three weeks ago.

Other countries across Europe widened curbs, with the Dutch prime minster ordering a partial lockdown. German Chancellor Angela Merkel will consult with regional leaders and French President Emmanuel Macron is due to appear on national television. Both may announce new restrictions.

7:24 a.m. The health unit in Six Nations says the community is “in crisis” after a surge of COVID-19 cases over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

Ohsweken public health reported 14 new lab-confirmed and 33 new probable cases of the virus on Tuesday.

The spike in cases is associated with private gatherings and people “travelling from one gathering to the next,” according to an Oct. 13 release.

“Health-care perspectives and advice can’t be ignored,” said Lori Davis Hill, director of health services . “They are working around the clock to keep us safe.”

Testing was carried out over the weekend, and continues into this week.

“Our health-care staff are exhausted, and contact-tracing is not yet complete,” she said. “They are becoming overly stressed as a result of (the) community taking risks to gather.”

In a Facebook post published on Tuesday, the Six Nations assessment centre request patience from those calling to book a test as “staff are experiencing a high level of demand.”

“Some members that attended gatherings are symptomatic but not seeking testing, placing the community at a seriously heightened risk of exposure,” said elected chief Mark Hill. “Please get tested if you are unsure, it is better to be safe than sorry.”

7:07 a.m. A new report on the mental health of Canadian workers suggests loneliness is worse for many people than the fear of dying from COVID-19.

Morneau Shepell's overall mental health index for September was down 10.2 points from its pre-2020 benchmark. The reading in August was down 11.2 points from the benchmark, while July was down 10.4 points.

While the financial impact of the pandemic and getting ill with COVID-19 were the most prevalent concerns, people who identified loneliness as a concern had the lowest mental health score at minus 25.8.

That was even lower than the score of minus 17.7 for those who cited a fear of dying from COVID-19 as a worry.

Morneau Shepell's latest monthly report on its mental health index is based on online responses collected Aug. 21 to 30, before the recent surge of COVID cases.

The polling industry's professional body says online surveys cannot be assigned a margin of error because they do not randomly sample the population.

5:39 a.m.: The World Bank has approved $12 billion in financing to help developing countries buy and distribute coronavirus vaccines, tests, and treatments, aiming to support the vaccination of up to 1 billion people.

The $12 billion “envelop” is part of a wider World Bank Group package of up to $160 billion to help developing countries fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the bank said in a statement late Tuesday.

The World Bank said its COVID-19 emergency response programs are already reaching 111 countries.

Citizens in developing countries also need access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, it said.

“We are extending and expanding our fast-track approach to address the COVID emergency so that developing countries have fair and equal access to vaccines,” said the bank’s president, David Malpass, said in the statement.

“Access to safe and effective vaccines and strengthened delivery systems is key to alter the course of the pandemic and help countries experiencing catastrophic economic and fiscal impacts move toward a resilient recovery,” he said.

The International Finance Corporation, the private sector lending arm of the World Bank is investing in vaccine manufacturers through a $4 billion Global Health Platform, the statement said.

5:11 a.m.: India has confirmed more than 63,000 new cases of the coronavirus, an increase of over 8,000 from the previous day but still far fewer than it was reporting a month ago, when the virus was at its peak in the country.

The Health Ministry reported 63,509 new cases on Wednesday, raising India’s total to more than 7.2 million, second in the world behind the U.S. The ministry also reported 730 fatalities in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 110,586. The country was seeing more than 1,000 deaths per day last month.

According to the Health Ministry, India’s average number of daily cases dropped to 72,576 last week from 92,830 during the week of Sept. 9-15, when the virus peaked. Over the last month, the country has been seeing a trend of declining cases on a week-to-week basis.

5:05 a.m.: Health officials are scheduled to meet Wednesday to discuss whether to add areas of northern England, including Manchester and Lancashire, to the highest-risk tier, meaning additional anti-coronavirus measures such as closing pubs could soon be imposed there. Only Liverpool was placed in the highest-risk category when the plan was unveiled Monday.

The discussions come as the regional government in Northern Ireland prepares to announce even tougher measures, including a two-week school closure. Northern Ireland has the highest infection rate among the U.K.’s four nations.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is being criticized by all sides two days after announcing his three-tier approach to controlling the virus.

A report released Tuesday showed that the government’s science advisers have called for tougher measures, including a two- to three-week national lockdown. The opposition Labour Party has called for that advice to be followed, while members of Johnson’s Conservative Party say the measures already in place go too far and are damaging the economy.

5 a.m.: A new poll suggests Canadians are turning against the idea of the government requiring people to get a vaccine for COVID-19 when it becomes available.

Only 39 per cent of respondents in the poll by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies said a COVID-19 vaccine should be mandatory while 54 per cent said it should be voluntary.

That’s a marked shift from July, when 57 per cent supported mandatory inoculations and 43 per cent believed they should be voluntary.

The new poll also suggested more overall reluctance about getting inoculated when a vaccine becomes available, with 63 per cent of respondents saying they would, seven percentage points lower than in July.

4 a.m.: A COVID-19 outbreak at a fly-in reserve in Manitoba and increasing infections in First Nations populations in the province has leaders worried.

“It’s a wake-up call for all of us,” said Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Arlen Dumas.

The First Nations population in Manitoba was largely spared of infections earlier this year during the first wave of COVID-19, as leaders imposed travel restrictions and lockdowns.

But Dumas said the initial success “allowed for a bit of apathy to creep in.”

There have been 179 COVID-19 cases among First Nations people in Manitoba, with most in the last few weeks, according to the Manitoba First Nations COVID-19 Pandemic Response Coordination Team.

Leading up to the Thanksgiving weekend, there were 143 active cases among First Nations people in the province. Sixty of those were on reserves, which is more than half of all on-reserve cases in the country.

Tuesday 9:42 p.m. China says it has carried out more than 4.2 million tests in the northern port city of Qingdao, with no new cases of coronavirus found among the almost 2 million sets of results received.

The city has reported a total of 12 cases, six with symptoms and six without, since the new outbreak was first spotted over the weekend at a hospital.

China on Wednesday reported 27 new cases of coronavirus, including 13 new cases of local transmission and 14 cases brought from outside the country. The local cases included seven that had been shifted to confirmed from asymptomatic. It wasn’t immediately clear whether any of those involved cases reported in Qingdao.

China has reported a total of 4,634 deaths among 85,611 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Click here for more of Tuesday’s coverage.