Spin studio outbreak could mean tighter rules

HAMILTON — Ontario's associate medical officer of health says the province is considering changing the safety protocols surrounding gyms in light of a COVID-19 outbreak linked to a cycling studio.

Dr. Barbara Yaffe says the outbreak at SPINCO in Hamilton is concerning.

She says the facility followed all public health guidelines but there are still a large number of cases tied to the location.

Hamilton's public health unit reported 46 confirmed primary cases associated with SPINCO today. That's an increase of two from the previous day's report.

A spokeswoman for the public health unit says there are also 23 confirmed secondary cases for a total of 69 cases linked to the outbreak.

Hamilton's had 193 active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday afternoon.

Yaffe said the SPINCO outbreak has led to reconsideration of advice around fitness centres.

"Even though they followed guidelines there was obviously significant transmission so I think we do need to review the guidelines and that's in process," she said during a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.

The SPINCO outbreak was declared by the public health unit on Oct. 5. The secondary cases are related to exposure to SPINCO members who have tested positive with COVID-19.

The gym said in an online statement that it has been following up with affected members.