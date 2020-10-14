Ontario to revisit COVID-19 rules for gyms and fitness centres as test-positivity rate climbs

The Hamilton Spectator reported the owners of SpinCo said the local public health department told them that the “patient zero” of the outbreak did not display symptoms.

Yaffe acknowledged the test positivity rate — a key measure used to assess spread of COVID-19 — rose to three per cent from 2.6 the previous day, meaning three of every 100 people tested were positive, pointing to an increase in the rate of community transmission.

The seven-day average test positivity rate of 2.2 per cent is edging up, she added, as is the rate of people tested at pharmacies, restricted to those without symptoms or contact with known cases, she added.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said Ontarians should not be discouraged if they can’t get a flu shot immediately at their local pharmacy or from their doctor because “shipments are coming in on a regular basis.”

The 721 new COVID-19 cases across the province were down from 746 the previous day and below the record 939 reported last Friday.

Toronto had 270 new infections, Peel 170 and Ottawa 39, a large drop from 116 the day before. Overall, 84 per cent of the new cases were in the Greater Toronto-Hamilton Area.

However, with new research showing higher levels of COVID-19 in the Ottawa sewage system than last week, Yaffe said the nation’s capital will likely see an increase in infections in the next two to four days.

“It’s an alarm bell,” she told reporters. “It’s a warning sign they need to be looking for cases.”

Ford said the province is hiring another 500 contact tracing staff by mid-November, with most going to Ottawa and Toronto where the high number of cases has forced public health departments to trace only the most serious outbreaks.

It’s another sign Ontario isn’t ready for the expected spread of COVID-19 this fall, said Green Leader Mike Schreiner.

“Once again, the premier is reacting to a situation he let get out of control.”

The number of patients in hospital for COVID-19 increased by one to 231, with four more people requiring intensive care pushing that total to 64 with 35 on ventilators. Four weeks ago, there were 44 in hospital, 20 in ICU and 12 on ventilators.

There were another 96 cases reported in the almost 5,000 schools across Ontario but the number of schools with cases fell by 15 to 421. Five schools were closed because of outbreaks, an increase of two from Tuesday’s report.

Labs across the province processed 32,206 cases Tuesday with a backlog of 25,558 remaining.

