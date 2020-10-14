LIVE VIDEO: Ontario Premier Doug Ford provides daily update on COVID-19 October 14

Watch Premier Doug Ford's daily COVID-19 update now.
In a news conference at Queen’s Park, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and provincial Health Minister Christine Elliott provide an update on their government’s response to the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus disease) pandemic. They are joined by Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Ontario’s associate chief medical officer of health.
