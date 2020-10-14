A glitch in the system meant the switch from CERB to EI wasn’t seamless for everyone

“It’s been pretty stressful,” Stone said.

A spokesperson for federal social development minister Ahmed Hussen, who’s responsible for Service Canada, said the government is confident the EI program is helping people it’s designed to assist, but acknowledged it might not have been a perfect transition from CERB.

“Our priority is in ensuring Canadians have access to high-quality programs and services they need and expect during these difficult times. We have taken important measures to ensure a seamless transition from the CERB to EI, and are working hard so that every worker who is entitled to benefits can receive them. We sympathize with Canadians who had issues reapplying, and remain committed to providing them with the benefits they are entitled to,” said Hussen spokesperson Jessica Eritou.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were affected by the apparent glitch.

Simao Pires, a cook at the InterContinental Hotel on Bloor Street, had been collecting CERB since being laid off in March. While the transition from CERB to enhanced EI was supposed to be automatic, that didn’t go according to plan for Pires.

“They emailed and said they needed to reconfirm my province of residence. I called to ask them why and they said I needed to reapply. If I hadn’t called and sat on hold for two and a half hours, I wouldn’t have known,” said Pires. Despite the added stress, Pires reapplied and got his first EI payment Wednesday.

Some workers, including waitress Emily Feist, also worries about another change: Under CERB, people could earn up to $1,000 a month while still collecting the benefit. Now, though, it’s back to the EI rule: 50 cents of every dollar earned will be clawed back from the benefit payments.

“Are they going to be clawing back half of anything that I make? Really? That’s the scariest part of this,” said Feist, who took a part-time, minimum wage job while collecting CERB. “I feel like I’m looking off the edge of a cliff and one of these days I’m going to jump off.”

The Canada Replacement Benefit, which is only open to people ineligible to collect EI doesn’t start clawing back earnings until someone makes at least $38,000 per year.

