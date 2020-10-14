New police board member a move toward ‘greater diversity’: Mayor

Mel Athulathmudali is the newest provincial appointee to the Hamilton police services board.

His posting comes after the province decided not to extend Don MacVicar’s five-year term in early September.

A biography on the police’s website describes Athulathmudali as a longtime Hamilton resident who was born in Sri Lanka but came to Canada when his parents immigrated here.

He spent 25 years working for Air Transat, runs a catering company and has worked as a Strata Montessori School educator.

A spokesperson for Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said in an email that Athulathmudali “brings significant experience” with non-profit organizations, including St. Joseph’s Villa, a long-term care home; Centre3, a downtown arts centre; and the Well, Hamilton’s LGBTQ wellness centre.

“We look forward to Mr. Athulathmudali’s contributions to the board during his term,” Stephen Warner said Wednesday.

The board normally includes three city council members, three provincial appointees and one municipal appointee.

Critics have pointed to the board’ s mostly white male membership, and said chances were missed to widen its diversity and relevant expertise.

In an emailed statement, Mayor Fred Eisenberger said the addition of Athulathmudali to the police board “will provide invaluable insight and experience and I am confident he will be a welcomed voice as we continue to deliver on the provision of efficient and effective police services, law enforcement and crime prevention within the City of Hamilton.”

During Wednesday’s council meeting, Eisenberger, who is also police board chair, noted Athulathmudali’s appointment represents a “move in that direction in terms of greater diversity.”