Plan to protect Hamilton city hall from vehicle attacks kept afloat by council

Council wants Hamilton’s public works committee to take another look at an $800,000 plan to shield the city hall plaza from vehicular attacks.

“If we don’t debate it, God help us, God forgive us if something happens,” Coun. Jason Farr said Wednesday.

At last week’s public works meeting, councillors were split on whether to refer the proposal for the installation of steel bollards to 2021 budget talks.

During Wednesday’s council meeting, elected officials reiterated concerns about the price tag and the spectre of a ramming attack on crowds gathered in the public plaza.