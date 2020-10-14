Isn’t there a better way to deal with gyms during the new lockdown?

I own a small gym in Toronto. After more than four months of closure earlier this year, the Ontario government shut my business down again. Along with hundreds (if not thousands) of others of business owners, this feels like a deep cut.

Clearly this affects my livelihood, but I’m even more concerned about my clients. This represents a major psychological blow to several clients who have finally gotten their health back on track after understandably floundering during the first lock down.

Shutting down an entire sector of the economy is a blunt approach that felt acceptable during the first closure in March. Our gym actually decided to close our doors before it was mandatory. We were happy to do our part. But now that we know more about COVID-19 and have been projecting a surge of cases for months, is this the best the Ontario government can do?

I know this wasn’t an easy decision for Doug Ford’s government, but I’m at a loss to understand it’s justification for three primary reasons.

First, to the best of my knowledge there is no evidence that gyms in Ontario are a significant contributor to the spread of COVID-19.

Second, not all gyms are the same. I operate a small studio that does private training and very small group sessions with a high staff to client ratio. This is very different from certain high volume chain gyms that pack people in like sardines.

Like many facilities, we’ve not only sought to comply with all safety recommendations, we’ve gone above and beyond. To do so, we’ve had to change our business model, pricing scheme, schedule, invest in new equipment, and dramatically reduce the number of members we coach. It doesn’t feel good to turn away clients who want to join our gym but that’s what we’ve done over the last month in order to limit the number of people in the gym.

Our clients now workout in a pod that contains all of their equipment. Pods are large and spaced considerably more than six feet apart, face covering procedures are followed, equipment is thoroughly cleaned during 10 to 15min breaks between sessions. Even our most skeptical clients have felt extremely safe in this new environment.

I recognize the logistical challenge of classifying different types of gyms and picking who can stay open and who can’t. But by ordering all gyms to close, the government has decided to lock down dozens of facilities that have been operating in a safe manner. The message is: no matter how hard you’ve worked to uphold the highest safety standards, it doesn’t matter. You’re going to be lumped in with the worst offenders.

Perhaps if the government was conducting widespread contact tracing, they would be able to proceed with a more targeted approach.