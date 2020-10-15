Low-income and racialized people in Hamilton hit the hardest by COVID-19

“Our data suggests that racialized populations ... and people living with low-income are disproportionately affected by COVID-19 in Hamilton,” states the report. “During a pandemic, difficult choices between needed supplies (e.g. hand sanitizer, masks) and basic resources is exacerbated.”

The report’s findings mirror the conclusions uncovered repeatedly in The Spectator’s decade-long Code Red project, which found strong connections between poor health outcomes and poverty.

In Hamilton, women were more likely to be infected than men but that is largely driven by gender differences in the health professions. One in five cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton were health-care workers.

However, men and seniors were more likely to be hospitalized and die when infected, shows the analysis of 992 cases between March 1 and Aug. 31. Of those, just under 64 per cent provided at least one response to a social determinant question. Public health started collected social determinants of health data on May 26.

The analysis shows slightly more than 40 per cent of women age 65 and over with COVID-19 were hospitalized and 13 per cent of them died. That compares to 50 per cent of infected men age 65 and older being hospitalized and nearly 22 per cent of them dying.

The report lists what has already been done to support vulnerable populations during the pandemic, including helping shelters follow public health measures and test for the virus, delivering essential supplies to people without social supports, aiding with infection control in congregate living, mobile testing for those unable to get to an assessment centre, and providing added help with accessing services for mental health and addictions.

Next steps include advocating for public policy to protect seniors and low-wage front-line workers, for basic income principles and for adequate human resources to support vulnerable populations.

The report calls for better collaboration with communities disproportionately affected by COVID-19, as well as with community service providers and mental-health agencies.

Lastly, it suggests working to mitigate unintended consequences of public health measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 such as postponed health care, loss of income and effects on mental health.