There’s a COVID-19 outbreak in your child’s school: What happens next?

Dr. Ninh Tran, Hamilton’s associate medical officer of health, has told The Spectator that classrooms will likely close if multiple cases are detected and they are found to be connected to one another. Those who have been in proximity to the staff or students who tested positive will likely be asked to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms.

The entire school should be shut down if there’s evidence of potential widespread transmission inside the school and across cohorts, the Ministry of Health says. This can also include situations where several staff or students test positive with no obvious source of transmission outside the school. If a public health unit cannot rule out transmission within a school as the source of positive tests, it’s possible for a school to shut down.

Who needs to be tested in an outbreak?

Hamilton public health decides on a “case-by-case basis” who will need to be tested based in each situation, Tran said. Those who were in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and are experiencing symptoms will likely be asked to get tested, while others may be asked only to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms.

If an entire school is shut down due to widespread transmission, the Ministry of Health has said that all school attendees may have to be tested, especially if there is evidence of transmission between class cohorts. This is also left to the discretion of Hamilton public health.

Given the volume of testing that would require, the ministry says that Hamilton public health would likely have to co-ordinate with the province on a plan for broader testing and ensuring timely access to testing.

When is an outbreak over?

An outbreak has ended when at least 14 days have passed without evidence of ongoing virus transmission, the province says. There must also be no individuals associated with the school who have COVID-19 and all tests must be completed in order for classes to continue.

