There are 69 cases of COVID-19 connected to SpinCo. This member says the owners did ‘everything right’ to keep patrons safe

James said riders at the studio knew there “were risks,” even with the measures in place.

She’s been a member of SpinCo since they opened this January, but she had not been to a class in the days prior to the outbreak being declared.

“As adults, we make choices and we knew there were risks as with any business that involves contact with people one-on-one … and we chose to take those risks to take care of our physical health and our mental health,” said James, who also owns John Street Tattoo.

“It’s a super-spreading event that truly could’ve happened anywhere. It’s unfortunate that it happened ... to such good people,” she added.

She said patrons have been kept “in the loop through everything.”

SpinCo instructor Jessica Scott said the closure and outbreak has impacted everyone at the fitness centre.

“These people aren’t just riders, once you’re there, you belong. They’re friends, they’re family, they’re an important part of our day,” said Scott. “It’s been challenging.”

But, James worries about the effects of the blowback on social media surrounding the outbreak.

She said people have “villainized” and even went on to “cancel” SpinCo entirely — which she believes could translate to a heightened stigma surrounding COVID-19.

“We risk a sort of culture where you become a pariah if you’re positive for COVID as if it’s not an airborne thing,” she said. “It’s easily transferable, so if we lose sight of that, there is a huge risk that people will become so afraid to admit to (contracting) it, they won’t and will put more people at risk.”