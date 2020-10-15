Sixth case of COVID on McMaster campus

A McMaster University student employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a release Wednesday, McMaster said the student staffer was last on campus on Oct. 2, working in the campus services building. The university learned of the positive test result Wednesday.

This marks the sixth known case of COVID-19 on campus.

Most recently, a student who visited the John Hodgins Engineering Building Oct. 6 tested positive. The university reported the case on Oct. 8.

McMaster says the building has been thoroughly cleaned. Public health is now conducting contact tracing.

It’s not known how many people may have been exposed or if the student works in a role that involves contact with the public. In response to questions, McMaster said the campus services building is located on the far side of Cootes Drive, across the bridge from the central campus.

“Any contact tracing required is being managed by public health authorities. They will be directly contacting anyone who would be part of the tracing for this case,” said spokesperson Wade Hemsworth.

As for McMaster’s policies on cleaning, the university says when “someone is awaiting test results and has been on campus, the areas where the person had been on campus in the previous 72 hours are cleaned.”

“In the majority of cases the test results have been negative. If a test result is later confirmed, additional cleaning may also occur out of an abundance of caution.”

McMaster students, faculty and staff can report a confirmed COVID-19 test result or close contact with someone who tested positive in the school’s Mosaic self-reporting tool.