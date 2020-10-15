Hundreds to join meeting on anti-Indigenous racism

OTTAWA — Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller says the federal government is ready to use its financial leverage over the health system to fight anti-Indigenous racism in health care.

He says that includes promoting Indigenous health workers and calling out racism wherever it's seen.

Miller says the treatment of Joyce Echaquan, who used her phone to livestream hospital staff using racist slurs against her as she lay dying in a Quebec hospital, is more evidence of the ways the system has failed Indigenous people for generations.

Miller says he and Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett are holding an emergency meeting on the problem Friday with as many as 200 participants.