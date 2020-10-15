Outbreak at Edmonton homeless shelter grows to 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases

“Any infection in a vulnerable population, whether it’s at a standard care facility or in the homeless population … should cause us all concern, because it’s a life and death situation,” McKeen said.

He noted many people experiencing homelessness in Edmonton have pre-existing conditions or live in situations where physical distancing is challenging.

There’s also the potential of the virus spreading rapidly in the city’s homeless camps, several of which are located in McKeen’s ward.

“One of the biggest problems, as I understand it, that we’ve had with our homeless population over the last few years is we don’t know where people are,” McKeen said. “You do contract tracing and you find out that there might be some people that you really want to get a hold of … it’s so fraught with difficulty.”

In August, Alberta’s community and social services minister, Rajan Sawhney, said the province would be dedicating $48 million to expand shelter capacity during the pandemic.

The Hope Mission and the Mustard Seed are the two Edmonton shelters that received a portion of the $48 million to add daytime beds and expand to 24/7 support centres.

A spokesperson for the Mustard Seed said they have not identified any positive cases of COVID-19 among their clients.

McKeen said it’s been “extremely frustrating and worrying” to see an outbreak occur at a facility that received money to increase their capacity. The province previously provided funding to the Edmonton Expo Centre to serve as a shelter, but it closed in late September.

“The only thing I was frustrated about is that the provincial government seemingly went out of its way to deke around the city of Edmonton and deal instead with Hope Mission and Mustard Seed,” McKeen said.

He said the outbreak calls into question whether the Hope Mission has put adequate measures in place to control the spread of the virus.

Jerry Bellikka, a spokesperson for Sawhney, said the Hope Mission receives about $5.5 million in annual funding.

Additionally, they’ve received about $1.8 million since March to help with further measures to respond to the pandemic, after the government committed an additional $73 million to help agencies that serve people experiencing homelessness. Some of that money will also go toward converting the Edmonton Convention Centre into a temporary shelter at the end of October.

The Hope Mission did not respond to a request for comment.

Omar Mosleh is an Edmonton-based reporter for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @OmarMosleh