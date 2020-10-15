Will Hamilton face further lockdowns? A look at how Hamilton’s COVID numbers compare

The province is considering further COVID-19 restrictions for other parts of Ontario including Hamilton and Halton.

“The public health measures team is meeting again later this week and they will be considering the data for all the health units in Ontario and whether any changes need to be made for any of them,” said Dr. Barbara Yaffe, the province’s associate chief medical officer of health.

Hamilton’s COVID-19 cases have been on a rapid rise since mid-September with 30 more infections reported Thursday to bring the city’s total to 1,466.

Halton was listed by Yaffe as an emerging hot spot Thursday as it has also seen significant increase with 45 more cases Thursday bringing its count to 1,719. Many of the new infections have been in Burlington.

Both areas are struggling with outbreaks. The biggest in Hamilton is at fitness club SpinCo, which has been linked to 72 infections.

In Burlington, three retirement home residents have died in an ongoing outbreak at the Village of Tansley Woods. So far, 15 retirement home residents have been infected along with five staff and two others whose role has not been specified. A second outbreak in the facility’s long-term care home has seen two staff and two others infected.

The surging second wave has raised questions about whether Hamilton and Halton could face further restrictions similar to the hot spots of Toronto, Peel and Ottawa, where the province has closed gyms, bingo halls and movie theatres, while reducing gathering sizes and prohibiting indoor dining at restaurants and bars.

One of the measures considered is the rate that tests come back positive, known as per cent positivity. Hamilton has seen this number double in a week to 1.4 per cent of tests coming back positive compared to 0.7 per cent on Oct. 7.

However, it’s still half the province’s total of 2.9 per cent.

Hamilton’s medical officer of health, Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, has said the per cent positivity metric is important because it “speaks to the fact there are more cases out there.”